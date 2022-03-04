Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRLXF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BRLXF stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. Boralex has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

