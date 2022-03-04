Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boralex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.23.

BLX opened at C$37.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 145.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$30.04 and a 12-month high of C$44.12.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

