Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Reaches $0.81 on Major Exchanges

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $59.00 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00224830 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00033945 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,991,818 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.