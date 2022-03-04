Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Price Target Raised to €36.00

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from €35.00 ($39.33) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BOUYF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bouygues from €44.00 ($49.44) to €43.00 ($48.31) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bouygues from €47.00 ($52.81) to €48.00 ($53.93) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bouygues from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bouygues from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bouygues presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.44.

OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $35.22 on Monday. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

