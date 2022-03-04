Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.05.

BOUYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($52.81) to €48.00 ($53.93) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bouygues from €35.00 ($39.33) to €36.00 ($40.45) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bouygues from €44.00 ($49.44) to €43.00 ($48.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS BOUYF remained flat at $$35.22 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

