BP (LON:BP) PT Lowered to GBX 500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BP from GBX 401 ($5.38) to GBX 465 ($6.24) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.70) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on BP from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 475 ($6.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.39) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 447.78 ($6.01).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 358.45 ($4.81) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 377.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 346.46. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 419.15 ($5.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £70.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.62) per share, with a total value of £319.92 ($429.25). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($495.10).

About BP (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.