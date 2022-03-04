BP (NYSE:BP) PT Lowered to GBX 450 at Berenberg Bank

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 475 ($6.37) to GBX 450 ($6.04) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.58.

Shares of BP stock opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. BP has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 57.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 48.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in BP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

