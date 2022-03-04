BP’s (BP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 455 ($6.10) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.39) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 500 ($6.71) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.03) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 401 ($5.38) to GBX 465 ($6.24) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on BP from GBX 475 ($6.37) to GBX 450 ($6.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 447.78 ($6.01).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 358.45 ($4.81) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 377.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 346.46. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.15 ($5.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The company has a market cap of £70.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. BP’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.62) per share, with a total value of £319.92 ($429.25). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £369 ($495.10).

About BP (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.