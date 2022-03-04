Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.50

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 183958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99. The firm has a market cap of C$11.49 million and a PE ratio of -8.33.
About Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY)
