Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.50

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 183958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99. The firm has a market cap of C$11.49 million and a PE ratio of -8.33.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

