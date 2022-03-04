Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in NVIDIA by 346.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in NVIDIA by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 4,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 546,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $160,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $9.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.22. 684,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,561,234. The company has a market capitalization of $568.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.08.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

