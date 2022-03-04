Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 106,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,887,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 224,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 19,747 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.41. 68,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,148. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

