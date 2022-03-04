Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for about 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,090,000 after purchasing an additional 473,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in General Mills by 156.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in General Mills by 19.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,348,000 after acquiring an additional 748,544 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $68.15. The company had a trading volume of 62,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,478. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

