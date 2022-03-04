Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $10.70 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,823 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after buying an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT traded down $6.74 on Friday, hitting $289.18. The company had a trading volume of 782,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,325,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

