Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Corning accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Corning by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 354.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 113,281 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,717,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,249,000 after acquiring an additional 969,487 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.80. 56,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,468. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

