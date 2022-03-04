Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 951,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,490,988. The firm has a market cap of $194.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

