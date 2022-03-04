Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BHG. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Health Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bright Health Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Shares of BHG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.99. 286,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728,996. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Health Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,661,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 301,316 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,845,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 31,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bright Health Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

