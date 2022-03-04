Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $578.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $598.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.67. The company has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Get Broadcom alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Broadcom by 21.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $659.04.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.