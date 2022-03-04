Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Posts Earnings Results

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadwind had a net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

BWEN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 178,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,094. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadwind by 64.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 213.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 50,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

