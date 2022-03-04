Brokerages Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) will announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Allison Transmission reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

ALSN traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.45%.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,711,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,309,000 after acquiring an additional 654,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,787,000 after acquiring an additional 140,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,583,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,560,000 after acquiring an additional 159,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.