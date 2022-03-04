Brokerages Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Ashland Global posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ashland Global by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ashland Global by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ashland Global by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,951,000 after purchasing an additional 103,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ashland Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

