Brokerages Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Floor & Decor posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,314,000 after buying an additional 333,429 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,026,000 after purchasing an additional 115,132 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 68,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FND opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.47.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

