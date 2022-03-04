Brokerages Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) will post $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Illumina posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $5.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,322 shares of company stock valued at $538,659. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,700 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $325.00. 14,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,340. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $357.59 and a 200 day moving average of $394.86. Illumina has a 12 month low of $306.66 and a 12 month high of $526.00.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

