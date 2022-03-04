Brokerages Expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $579.77 Million

Brokerages expect that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) will post $579.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $555.11 million to $604.42 million. Air Lease reported sales of $474.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2,036.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 123,171 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $2,062,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Air Lease by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 32,194 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AL stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

