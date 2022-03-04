Brokerages Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to Post $6.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $6.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.27 and the lowest is $5.92. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings per share of $5.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $25.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.60 to $26.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $29.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.95 to $31.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $290.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.24. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $213.38 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

