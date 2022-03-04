Brokerages Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Billion

Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) to post $4.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.92 billion and the lowest is $4.77 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $4.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $19.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.39 billion to $19.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.36 billion to $20.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,721. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $395,149,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,857,000 after acquiring an additional 986,940 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after acquiring an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $271.37. 22,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

