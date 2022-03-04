Brokerages Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Brokerages expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) will announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $7.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. Constellium’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Constellium by 225.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Constellium in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.84. 1,769,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.13. Constellium has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

