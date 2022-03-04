Brokerages Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Post $1.48 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.68. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.56.

Shares of CBRL traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.09. 6,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,950. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $111.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

