Brokerages Expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Funko reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.77.

In other news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $2,479,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,034 shares of company stock worth $9,981,658. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Funko by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,449,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,246,000 after buying an additional 43,056 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after buying an additional 874,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after buying an additional 141,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Funko by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.23. Funko has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.