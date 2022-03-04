Brokerages Expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) will post $12.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.74 million to $26.50 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year sales of $13.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 million to $27.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $114.15 million, with estimates ranging from $54.07 million to $178.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hyzon Motors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HYZN shares. began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Hyzon Motors stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. 1,682,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,902. Hyzon Motors has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYZN. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter worth $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $10,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,472,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 127,961 shares during the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

