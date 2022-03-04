Brokerages Expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.31. MercadoLibre reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 380.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $8.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.97 to $17.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,755.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,096.76 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.97 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,111.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,408.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.