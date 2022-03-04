Brokerages Expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) will report $118.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.30 million. Payoneer Global posted sales of $100.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year sales of $544.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $539.75 million to $550.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $671.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of PAYO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,897. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

