Brokerages Expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $172.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.99 million and the highest is $175.00 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $192.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $855.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.92 million to $865.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ RBBN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.86. 519,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,645. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $425.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 285,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after buying an additional 87,682 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 853,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

