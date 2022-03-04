Brokerages Set ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Target Price at CHF 35.21

ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “N/A” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 35.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBN shares. Barclays set a CHF 36 target price on ABB in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 target price on ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 target price on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on ABB in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

