Brokerages Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target at $33.50

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.92.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.90.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
