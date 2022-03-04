Brokerages Set Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) PT at $25.74

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEXAY shares. HSBC lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atos from €44.00 ($49.44) to €35.50 ($39.89) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Atos from €36.00 ($40.45) to €29.00 ($32.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atos from €28.00 ($31.46) to €25.00 ($28.09) in a research report on Thursday.

Get Atos alerts:

Shares of AEXAY stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. Atos has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.