Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Price Target at C$67.00

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.00.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE BCE traded up C$1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching C$71.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,505,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,025. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$55.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.20. The company has a market cap of C$64.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.169 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 117.10%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

