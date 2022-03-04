Brokerages Set ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target at $28.47

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $56,256.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,557 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. 526,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,072,117. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

