Brokerages Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) PT at $154.28

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.28.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $7,645,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 621,752 shares of company stock worth $75,044,574. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:NET opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.79.
About Cloudflare (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
