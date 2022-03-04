Brokerages Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) PT at $154.28

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $7,645,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 621,752 shares of company stock worth $75,044,574. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.79.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.