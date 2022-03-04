Brokerages Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Target Price at $431.19

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $431.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $381.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.60. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

