Brokerages Set Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) PT at $134.38

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $3,437,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 19.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

