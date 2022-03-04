Brokerages Set Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) PT at $134.38

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $3,437,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 19.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.