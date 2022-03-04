Brokerages Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Target Price at $121.21

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,800.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,031,000 after acquiring an additional 952,274 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,558 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $65,865,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex stock opened at $120.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.22. Paychex has a 1-year low of $88.68 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

