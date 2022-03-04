Brokerages Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) PT at $29.00

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 10.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $51,048,000 after buying an additional 857,490 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 89.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 25,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 7.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 2.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 412,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.18. 1,264,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,475. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

