Brokerages Set Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) PT at $11.30

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE INN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,702. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties (Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.