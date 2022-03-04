Brokerages Set Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) PT at $11.30

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE INN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,702. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

