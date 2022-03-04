Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tivity Health, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TVTY. Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

