Brokers Offer Predictions for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Computer Programs and Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Zhang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPSI. StockNews.com raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $508.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $151,716. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

