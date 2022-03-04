Brokers Offer Predictions for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HGV. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 2.06. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

