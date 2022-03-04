Brokers Offer Predictions for Horizon Technology Finance Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the investment management company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.35.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

