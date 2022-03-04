Brokers Set Expectations for Otonomy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Otonomy in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Otonomy’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otonomy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Otonomy stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $130.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Otonomy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otonomy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 224,658 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

