Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 410 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,967,000 after buying an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.88 and a one year high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average is $78.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.