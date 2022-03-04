Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 9,621 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 127.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

